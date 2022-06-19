The Lettershop Group (TLG) and its 142 UK-based employees will become part of Paragon Customer Communications UK, Ireland and Luxembourg, following the deal.

Jeremy Walters, CEO of Paragon Customer Communications UK, Ireland and Luxembourg, said, “We are delighted to welcome TLG and our new colleagues to Paragon.”

Mr Walters added: “Its industry knowledge, expertise and dedication to its customers will help to strengthen our position within an evolving market, and we are thrilled to begin working with its 142 committed staff members.”