Built in 1891 by Sir Alfred Gelder, Paragon Arcade is now home to 16 businesses following the arrival of local companies Swine & Soul, The Fairy Godmothers Bakes, Norma Sicilian Pasta Kitchen and Mae Hair Room, by Ellie.

It comes after the site was acquired in 2017 by family-owned developer, Allenby Commercial, which undertook "sensitive" restoration works on the late-Victorian shopping arcade.

Steph Ellis, tenant liaison for Allenby Commercial, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see Paragon Arcade full once again. It creates such a buzz and sense of community when every unit is occupied, and the new businesses bring something fresh and exciting.

“Paragon Arcade has become a real central hub for local independents.