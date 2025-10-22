Paragon Arcade: New businesses join ‘iconic’ Victorian shopping hub in Hull

Hull’s historic Paragon Arcade has now reached full capacity after four more independent businesses joined the recently revitalised shopping hub.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:45 BST

Built in 1891 by Sir Alfred Gelder, Paragon Arcade is now home to 16 businesses following the arrival of local companies Swine & Soul, The Fairy Godmothers Bakes, Norma Sicilian Pasta Kitchen and Mae Hair Room, by Ellie.

It comes after the site was acquired in 2017 by family-owned developer, Allenby Commercial, which undertook "sensitive" restoration works on the late-Victorian shopping arcade.

Steph Ellis, tenant liaison for Allenby Commercial, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see Paragon Arcade full once again. It creates such a buzz and sense of community when every unit is occupied, and the new businesses bring something fresh and exciting.

“Paragon Arcade has become a real central hub for local independents.

“Everyone knows Paragon Arcade – it’s iconic, and such an important part of Hull.”

