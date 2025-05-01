Parklane Plowden Chambers announces new head

Leeds and Newcastle-based barristers set Parklane Plowden Chambers has announced the election of a new head of chambers.

Elizabeth Hodgson, succeeds James Murphy who held the position for five years. Formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers in Leeds and Plowden Chambers in Newcastle, Parklane Plowden is home to 119 barristers.

Liz is the first woman head of chambers at Parklane Plowden, and its two predecessor chambers. She was called to the bar in 1993, and has practised in personal injury and clinical negligence throughout her career.

Liz became a member of Parklane Plowden in 2001 and has been a Recorder (Family) and a Deputy District Judge on the North Eastern Circuit since 2020. She has been a deputy head of chambers since 2021.

Commenting on her new role, Liz said: “Chambers has thrived under James’s outstanding leadership over the past five years, furthering its reputation as a progressive set committed to developing positive outcomes in all our specialist practice areas.

“I thank him, both on behalf of Chambers and personally, for the enormous contribution he has made to Chambers’ success in that time.

“I look forward to working with our excellent senior management team to build upon that success as we continue to grow and evolve Chambers for the benefit of our clients, our staff and our members.”

James remains an active member of Chambers, practicing in industrial disease and serious personal injury.

In its 2025 rankings, legal directory Chambers & Partners, placed Parklane Plowden as Band 1, the highest ranking a chambers can achieve, across its chancery; clinical negligence; employment; family and children; and personal injury practice areas.

Additionally, the set was ranked Band 2 for family: matrimonial finance and inquests and inquiries

The 2025 edition of legal directory The Legal 500 ranks Parklane Plowden Chambers as a tier one barristers’ set across five practice areas. These include chancery, probate and tax; clinical negligence; employment; family and children law and personal injury.

In addition, The Legal 500 recommends 79 of the set’s barristers across 11 practice areas.