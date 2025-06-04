Parklane Plowden Chambers announces two new deputy heads

Leeds and Newcastle-based barristers set Parklane Plowden Chambers has announced the election of Sarah Harrison and Sara Anning as deputy heads of chambers.

Formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers in Leeds and Plowden Chambers in Newcastle, Parklane Plowden is home to 119 barristers, led by head of chambers Elizabeth Hodgson.

Sarah Harrison was called to the Bar in 1989. She specialises in contentious and non-contentious probate, trusts and tax proceedings. In addition, she deals with property and affairs applications in the Court of Protection. She was head of the chancery and commercial team at Parklane Plowden until 2023.

Sarah is ranked as a National Leader (Outside London) for chancery work in the Chambers & Partners High Net Worth Guide, as well as being ranked in Band One in Chambers & Partners and Tier One in the Legal 500. Sarah was first elected as deputy head of chambers in 2023. Following her re-election, she will continue in her role as a director of Plowden Facilities, which delivers all support services and premises management for Chambers.

Leading role - Parklane Plowden deputy head of chambers, Sara Anning

Sara Anning was called to the Bar in 1994. She specialises in both public and private family law proceedings. She was head of the family team at Parklane Plowden until 2023. Sara is ranked in Band One in Chambers & Partners for family: children, and in Tier One in the Legal 500 for family, children and domestic violence.

In 2019, Sara was appointed as a Recorder (Family) on the North Eastern Circuit and has sat as a Fee Paid Judge of the Mental Health Tribunal since 2018.

As deputy head of chambers, Sara will lead on career progression for members of chambers and pastoral issues.

Commenting on their elections, Parklane Plowden head of chambers, Elizabeth Hodgson, said: “I am delighted to be supported as head of chambers by Sara and Sarah, who are not only leading barristers in their respective practice areas, but have exceptional skills that make them well-suited for the specific roles that each will fulfil as deputy heads of chambers.

Leading role - Parklane Plowden deputy head of chambers, Sarah Harrison

“Their appointments are significant for Chambers, not least because for the first time the head and deputy heads of chambers are an all women team.

“I look forward to working closely with them, our head of teams, and our senior management team as we continue to develop our ambitious and progressive Chambers for the benefit of our clients, our staff and our members.”

In its 2025 rankings, legal directory Chambers & Partners, placed Parklane Plowden as Band 1, the highest ranking a chambers can achieve, across its chancery; clinical negligence; employment; family and children; and personal injury practice areas.

Additionally, the set was ranked Band 2 for family: matrimonial finance and inquests and inquiries.

The 2025 edition of legal directory The Legal 500 ranks Parklane Plowden Chambers as a tier one barristers’ set across five practice areas. These include chancery, probate and tax; clinical negligence; employment; family and children law and personal injury.

In addition, The Legal 500 recommends 79 of the set’s barristers across 11 practice areas.