Parklane Plowden Chambers strengthens family team with children's law silk

Leeds and Newcastle-based Parklane Plowden Chambers has welcomed a children’s law silk to its 38-strong family team as part of its strategy of continued expansion.

Simon Bickler KC, who was called to the bar 1988 and took silk in 2011, joins from Leeds-based St Pauls Chambers where he was previously head of chambers.

Appointed as a deputy high court judge sitting in family law in 2019, his practice encompasses all aspects of children’s law including abduction, private and public law.

Simon’s specialisms include child arrangement disputes, serious and non-accidental injuries and child fatalities, sexual abuse allegations alongside fabricated and induced illness and child relocation proceedings.

His clients include local authorities, parents, children’s guardians, extended family, foster carers and prospective adopters.

Commenting on his new tenancy, Simon said: “I’m pleased to join Parklane Plowden’s family team which has a long-established reputation for its progressive outlook and expertise in both private and public law proceedings.

“The set has seen significant growth and I look forward to working with like-minded colleagues who support a broad range of clients in proceedings and are committed to delivering positive outcomes.”

In its 2025 rankings, legal directory Chambers & Partners, placed Parklane Plowden as Band 1, the highest ranking a chambers can achieve, across family and children and Band 2 for family: matrimonial finance.

Parklane Plowden senior practice director, Stephen Render, commented: “Simon is a highly experienced, renowned silk whose additional judicial role makes him a valuable asset to our expanding family team.

“He has handled a range of complex cases which means he is well positioned to support clients during proceedings which are often accompanied by high-levels of emotion.”

Chambers & Partners also placed Parklane Plowden as Band 1 across its chancery; clinical negligence; employment; and personal injury practice areas. Additionally, the set was ranked Band 2 for inquests and inquiries.

The 2025 edition of legal directory The Legal 500 ranks Parklane Plowden Chambers as a tier one barristers’ set across five practice areas. These include chancery, probate and tax; clinical negligence; employment; family and children law and personal injury.

In addition, The Legal 500 recommends 79 of the set’s barristers across 11 practice areas.