Parklane Plowden Chambers welcomes new barrister

Leeds and Newcastle-based Parklane Plowden Chambers has welcomed Hannah Lynch as a new tenant.

Hannah, who was called to the bar in 2011, practises predominantly in Public and Administrative law, Education Law and Court of Protection. She joins PLP from Leeds-based St Paul's Chambers, where she practised for 11 years.

Within her Education practice, Hannah specialises in education and special educational needs (SEND) proceedings where she advises and represents local authorities, schools, families and young people before the First-Tier Tribunal (SEND), Upper Tribunal and in judicial review proceedings.

These include claims in relation to education, health and care plans, disability discrimination proceedings, admissions and exclusion appeals.

Hannah is ranked as a Leading Junior by TheLegal 500 in public and administrative law and is described as a ‘specialist in educational needs cases’.

Hannah is frequently commissioned by Lexis Nexis to prepare case summaries of decisions in Education and Public law cases.

Hannah also sits as a fee-paid tribunal judge, assigned to the Mental Health jurisdiction.

Commenting on her tenancy, Hannah said: “Parklane Plowden has an established reputation for being a progressive set whose strengths fit well with my practice areas. I look forward to working as part of the Court of Protection and Education teams; and strengthening chambers’ expertise in existing Administrative and Public law matters.

Formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers in Leeds and Plowden Chambers in Newcastle, Parklane Plowden is home to 119 barristers.

Parklane Plowden senior practice director Stephen Render commented: “Hannah has a wealth of experience in providing clear and pragmatic advice across a range of matters and clients, making her an excellent addition to our set.

“This in-depth knowledge will play a key role in further growing Parklane Plowden’s reputation for excellence on the North Eastern circuit and beyond.”

In its 2025 rankings, barristers’ directory, Chambers & Partners, placed Parklane Plowden as Band 1 across its chancery; clinical negligence; employment; personal injury; and family and children practice areas.

Additionally, the set was ranked Band 2 for inquests and inquiries and family: matrimonial finance.

The 2025 edition of legal directory The Legal 500 ranks Parklane Plowden Chambers as a tier one barristers’ set across five practice areas. These include chancery, probate and tax; clinical negligence; employment; family and children law and personal injury.

In addition, The Legal 500 recommends 79 of the set’s barristers across 11 practice areas.