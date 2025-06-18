Parkwood Springs and old Sheffield Ski Village: Moves to unlock the potential

Proposals costing £405,400 aimed at “unlocking the potential” of the former ski village at Parkwood Springs in Sheffield as a country park for the city have been given the go-ahead.

The money will be used to start the process of creating a new access road and other infrastructure works needed to regenerate the old ski village site and surrounding green area.

The project will use £19m of government Levelling Up Fund money granted in 2023 to create a visitor centre, bike hub and events space and upgrade and add to mountain bike and walking trails.

The area already attracts walkers and bikers to enjoy the natural surroundings and views over the city, on what was once a landfill waste site.

Mountain biking at Parkwood Springs, Sheffield

The remains of the Sheffield Ski Village will also be cleared away, as well as old electricity and water supplies and invasive plant species such as Japanese knotweed. The ski village area has been hit by arson attacks and vandalism over the years.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (June 16) agreed to approve the spending plans, put forward by the transport, regeneration and climate committee.

The £405,400 budget will be used for the production of “a concept design with the aim of constructing an access road to the Parkwood Springs site” including the former ski village area, said a report to the committee.