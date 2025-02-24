Parseq appoints Chris Peet to lead warehouse operations

Parseq, one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers, today announced that it has appointed Chris Peet to lead its warehouse and fulfilment operations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris, who joined Parseq from Contract Furniture Group, previously managed warehouse operations for e-commerce automation startup Selazar, and has extensive warehouse management experience gained at major manufacturers and third-party logistics specialists.

Parseq, which provides back-office support to a global client base that includes major manufacturers and fast-growth SMEs, recently announced that it had repurposed almost 750,000 cubic feet of space at its South Yorkshire HQ to meet demand for logistics and fulfilment services from e-commerce companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has automated large parts of its fulfilment processes to minimise clients’ costs and integrated its warehouse management system with more than 60 e-commerce platforms to automatically trigger shipping requests within seconds of receiving an order.

Chris Peet, Warehouse Operations Manager at Parseq

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO at Parseq, comments: “Chris brings a wealth of specialist knowledge and contacts around logistics, fulfilment, and the automation of e-commerce operations to Parseq. With our technology and process innovation expertise, this strategic hire positions us well to meet growing demand from e-commerce companies for fast, flexible and low-cost warehousing and fulfilment support.”