Parsons Accountants and Blacks Solicitors support Elite Pacific Limited with successful management buy out

Elite Pacific Limited, a nationally recognised provider of air conditioning, refrigeration, service & maintenance, surveys, and installation services, has entered a new chapter following the successful completion of a management buy-out.

Kristian Sennett, who has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and direction in recent years, has acquired the business from founders Paul and Sue Coletta. The couple, who established the company in 1998, have built Elite Pacific into a trusted and accredited name in the industry, serving clients across the UK, including household names such as McDonald’s.

Based in Viaduct Works, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Elite Pacific has grown steadily over the past 25 years. Kristian joined the team several years ago and was appointed director in May 2022. Since then, he has been instrumental in driving the company forward, strengthening client relationships, and expanding its service offering. The transition of ownership, completed at the end of June 2025, marks a natural evolution for the business and ensures continuity of leadership and vision.

The buy-out was led by Ian Parsons, Managing Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at Parsons Accountants, alongside Eliot Clark, Corporate Finance Assistant Manager. Ian commented: “Elite Pacific has been a cornerstone in its sector for over 25 years, and this transition represents a significant milestone. Kristian’s leadership has already brought fresh momentum to the business, and we’re proud to have supported this next step in its journey.”

Credit: (L-R) Kristian Sennett, Managing Director and Owner of Elite Pacific. Ian Parsons, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance at Parsons Accountants; Eliot Clark, Corporate Finance Assistant Manager

Legal advice on the transaction was provided by Alex Hall, Legal Director in the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors. Alex added: “It was a pleasure to support Kristian on this transaction and to work closely with Ian and the team at Parsons to help deliver a smooth and well-structured succession. At Blacks, we have a long track record of advising on MBOs and succession planning and we’re proud to have played a part in the next chapter for such a well-established and respected business.”

With a strong foundation and a renewed sense of purpose, Elite Pacific is well-positioned to build on its legacy and continue delivering high-quality services to clients across the country.