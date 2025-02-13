Partners PR volunteers at The Place to mark Good Business Fortnight

A York PR agency has put its DIY skills to the test as part of Good Business Fortnight.

The team at Partners PR, which has offices at Nether Poppleton, spent a day building flat-pack furniture for The Place, a community hub that provides learning activities for children, young people, and adults in Acomb.

Good Business Fortnight (3-14 February) is organised by the Good Business Charter to celebrate and raise awareness of the efforts of businesses across the UK in championing responsible practices and making a positive impact on society and the environment.

As part of Good Business Fortnight, the Partners PR team rolled up their sleeves to help enhance The Place’s facilities, ensuring that the space remains welcoming and functional for the local community. Their efforts will contribute to a more comfortable and accessible environment for those who benefit from The Place’s services.

Joe Richardson, Karen Tinkler, Cherelle Jones and Monica Green

Monica Green, Director at Partners PR, commented: “We are proud to take part in Good Business Fortnight and to support The Place in its vital work for the community. At Partners PR, we believe in the power of collaboration, and volunteering is a great way to give back to the city we call home.”

The volunteering initiative at The Place was coordinated by York Cares, a charity that brings businesses, employees, and communities together through impactful volunteering projects. York Cares, which is celebrating its 20th year, has been instrumental in facilitating employer-supported volunteering across York, connecting businesses with meaningful projects that make a real difference.

Good Business Fortnight showcases how businesses can contribute positively to society through sustainable and ethical practices, including volunteering and charitable initiatives. The involvement of Partners PR shows how companies can use their time and resources to support the communities in which they operate.

York is the first city to sign up to the Good Business Charter - a pioneering initiative spearheaded by entrepreneur Julian Richer, which has the backing of the Confederation of British Industry, the Trades Union Congress and Federation of Small Businesses. It promotes responsible behaviour through ten key components, including employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing.

Ellie Bilton, Karen Tinkler, Monica Green, Hannah Trinder, Cherelle Jones and Joe Richardson