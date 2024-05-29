Partnership set to deliver new property developments

GMI Developments Limited and Miller Developments have created a new Joint Venture, GMI Miller Limited, to deliver development schemes across the north of England.

Following the acquisition of the partnership’s first site, an 80-acre site in Scholes Leeds for up to 600 new homes, the venture is close to agreeing terms on an employment site and a 500-unit edge of centre residential development.

Chris Gilman, Managing Director of GMI, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Miller Developments to initially bring forward the development of our site at Scholes. Their extensive track record and strong capital base make them the ideal partner for both this site and the other opportunities we are working on. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

GMI Developments, part of the GMI Holdings Group, has a long track record of bringing forward complex regeneration projects in partnership with both public and private sector organisations. The Directors have successfully delivered some of the region’s most high-profile developments including the 200-acre award-winning Thorpe Park. The company also has extensive knowledge of working with local authorities on complex regeneration schemes, including the redevelopment of Clay Cross town centre in Derbyshire.

l-r Chris Gilman and David Hodgson

Miller Developments, which was bought out of the wider Miller Group in 2018 by its management team, is well-known for the delivery of significant projects across the UK, including the mixed-use logistics and residential project at Omega Warrington in the north. The company already controls land capable of delivering over 5,000 new homes.

The privately owned and well-funded company has assets in excess of £70million which the company is keen to reinvest in further development opportunities throughout the wider UK, either directly or through further joint venture opportunities.

David Hodgson, Development Director at Miller Developments said: “The GMI Miller JV will exploit the vast experience the two companies have in acquiring, securing planning and delivering high quality employment schemes, serviced residential land and mixed-use developments across the north of England.

