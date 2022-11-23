The UK Infrastructure Bank recently welcomed members of the Prime Minister’s Business Council to Leeds as part of a new partnership which aims to help local authorities speed-up the rollout of local net zero infrastructure projects.

Leaders from the public and private sector gathered in Leeds to discuss the new Local Low Carbon Accelerator (LLCA) partnership which, as one of its first projects, will aim to help to provide energy efficiency improvements in homes.

Tom Riordan, chief executive at Leeds City Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the UKIB to explore new opportunities through public-private collaboration to scale up retrofit initiatives and enable more people to enjoy the economic benefits of the net-zero transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the LLCA, established by a sub-group of the Prime Minister’s Business Council, UKIB hopes to work with Leeds City Council to deliver a major retrofit scheme which is affordable and accessible.

John Flint pictured at Infrastructure Bank headquarters in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to cut energy use by minimising the amount needed to heat a home.

The LLCA, formed by Lloyds Banking Group, Octopus Energy, Shell and National Grid, is part of the Prime Minister’s Business Council and aims to bring the private and the public sector together to help speed-up the delivery of schemes to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy independence and boost regional employment and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the LLCA, UKIB hopes to provide advice and support to Leeds City Council, helping to find the most effective way to finance and structure the major retrofitting scheme.

John Flint, CEO of UKIB, said: “Retrofitting will play a crucial role in improving energy efficiency and achieving net zero. “However, there are often hurdles for local authorities in delivering these projects at scale such as high upfront costs or supply chain issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Bank is therefore pleased to be working with Leeds City Council and the LLCA in helping to deliver these important improvements to homes across the city.”