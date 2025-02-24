Patch party celebrates York’s new space for work, community and events

Patch hosted a special event to mark the official launch of the new co-working and community hub at York’s historic Bonding Warehouse earlier this month.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event attracted more than 200 of the city’s leading partners, tech start-ups, entrepreneurs, creatives, cultural figures and community builders who gathered to connect, network and celebrate the opening. David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and the Lord Mayor of York, Margaret Wells, were also in attendance.

Following the proclamation from Ben Fry - the York Town Crier - which was conducted onboard a boat on the river Ouse, Freddie Fforde, Founder and CEO of Patch took to the stage to welcome guests and share his mission to establish the Bonding Warehouse as York's leading destination for startups and small businesses and shape the city’s future as a flourishing centre for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thom Feeney, Site Director at the Bonding Warehouse then delivered an engaging speech, outlining his vision for the neighbourhood workspace in York and the positive impact this is already having on local businesses and the community.

Entrepreneurs, creatives and community builders celebrate the opening of Patch at the Bonding Warehouse

Thom said: “The iconic riverside warehouse has a rich cultural heritage in the city and has benefitted from many guises over the years, notably as a popular steak bar then music venue. The historic city of York is adept at blending traditions with modernity and it is this concept which we are echoing at Patch.

"We’re uniting a period building which retains many original features with a thriving community of new and innovative businesses in the arts, media and tech arenas."

Thom added: “Patch is spearheading a work near home revolution to improve work day experiences which centre on nearness, belonging and balance in life – and it is this legacy that I’m striving to recreate in York. I’m a York lad, and my wife is from Fulford, so this is our opportunity to work near home too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The very name of the Bonding Warehouse has synergy with our vision – we’re bringing businesses and people together to nurture, foster and deepen community relationships. It’s not simply a place for work, but for events and the wider community. Which is why we’re encouraging cultural organisations and community groups to join us.

Ben Fry, the York Town Crier, gives a proclamation onboard a boat on the river Ouse

"We have the space, expertise and facilities to support anyone wanting to stage comedy nights, parent and toddler groups, wellness sessions, book signings, film screenings, craft workshops and more. This building doesn’t just belong to Patch, it’s part of the city. A building isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s about the people within it.”

Ahead of the event, Patch collaborated with local suppliers to provide drinks and nibbles including York Gin, who created a limited-edition Patch spritz cocktail with seasonal rhubarb and ginger for the occasion; Patch branded Pale Ale was served courtesy of Brew York; with canapes from Bishopthorpe Road’s Good Food Shop and sweat treats from Cosgriff & Sons, Sourdough.

Social-impact startup, Patch is garnering a reputation across the UK for reigniting the high street. It has transformed the former office space, which was previously the headquarters of unicorn tech company, Anaplan, into a vibrant work and community hub for the local tech and creative industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space, which extends over two floors, has been carefully crafted to create an environment that supports a fantastic workday experience, from focused tasks to team collaboration. The design combines the building’s original features—such as wooden floors, vaulted brick ceilings, and large arched windows that fill the space with natural light—with modern amenities, including super-fast Wi-Fi, bespoke contemporary furniture, ergonomic chairs, electric standing desks, second screens, focus booths for private work, complimentary bean-to-cup coffee and plenty of plants.

Freddie Fforde, Founder and COE of Patch, welcomes guests and shares his vision for York's new space for work, community and events

Public spaces include multi-purpose event areas, well-equipped meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art podcast studio, making it a dynamic venue for producing podcasts, organising workshop series or hosting startup summits.

With co-working membership approaching 150, it’s fast becoming a sought-after location, attracting a host of freelancers, solopreneurs and business start-ups keen to establish a flexible base in the city.

Henry Allsuch, Co-founder and Software Developer at Boon & Moil, said: “As a small business owner who has worked from home for many years, it's great to come to a place with a welcoming community, familiar faces and bustling atmosphere. The space has a variety of different environments, depending on my needs I'll hop around and work wherever suits me in the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry is heading a new initiative in the city in partnership with Patch York and the City of York Council – A/B presents – which aims to unite its tech communities at the Bonding Warehouse with a series of weekly tech events. The project promises to enhance collaboration, visibility and growth for York’s tech ecosystem, while fostering local innovation and engagement with a revolving cast of speakers and panel sessions.

Helen Reynolds of Ink Gardener Copywriting who supplies Google-friendly content and training for everything from B&Bs to cathedrals, said: "Patch has designed a next level co-working space. They've thought of everything, from second screens to 'call booths' for confidential meetings. As a teenager I aspired to live in The Bonding Warehouse, so experiencing its riverside view during my working day is a dream come true!"

York Creatives has announced that it will host its regular networking event at Patch on the first Friday of each month from 6:00-9:30pm, while PR experts, Linda Harrison and Jo Leatham, are set to stage a ‘Meet the Media’ speed networking event on 5th March. Weekly yoga sessions are being introduce for Patch members and the local community and plans are afoot for other wellness events.

If you’re interested to find out more, please email [email protected] or visit website www.patch.work/locations/york

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad