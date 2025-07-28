Patrington Haven Leisure Park: East Yorkshire park celebrates £4.1m country club transformation after 'devastating' fire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new-look country club represents the biggest single investment in the 41-year history of Patrington Haven Leisure Park.

A spokesman said: “In April last year, the owners-only holiday park was dealt a major blow when fire ripped through the country club at night, destroying the restaurant and bar and leaving much of the rest of the building with extensive smoke and water damage. The pool was also severely damaged, partly because fire crews had to pump water from it to douse the flames.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment project involved a full-scale rebuilding of the country club, with the original structure replaced. Managing Director Guy Sparkes said: “We decided to turn it into an opportunity to invest in a big way to create a place for our holiday home owners and the wider community to use and enjoy."

From left, Senior Sales Advisor Josie Allerston, Head of Leisure Karen Sparkes, Country Club Manager Gareth Davies, and Managing Director Guy Sparkes enjoy a coffee in the newly re-opened Country Club at Patrington Haven Leisure Park. (Photo supplied on behalf of Patrington Haven Leisure Park)