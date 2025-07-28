Patrington Haven Leisure Park: East Yorkshire park celebrates £4.1m country club transformation after 'devastating' fire
The new-look country club represents the biggest single investment in the 41-year history of Patrington Haven Leisure Park.
A spokesman said: “In April last year, the owners-only holiday park was dealt a major blow when fire ripped through the country club at night, destroying the restaurant and bar and leaving much of the rest of the building with extensive smoke and water damage. The pool was also severely damaged, partly because fire crews had to pump water from it to douse the flames.”
The refurbishment project involved a full-scale rebuilding of the country club, with the original structure replaced. Managing Director Guy Sparkes said: “We decided to turn it into an opportunity to invest in a big way to create a place for our holiday home owners and the wider community to use and enjoy."
The refurbished venue includes Guy’s Bar and Restaurant alongside The Gallery Coffee Lounge. All the facilities are now in use, other than the pool which will re-open on a phased basis from a date to be confirmed in August.
