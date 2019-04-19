Paul Hollywood bakery targets US and Far East

The bakery group behind Paul Hollywood’s bread range has revealed plans to gobble up a slice of the US food-to-go market and also has the Far East in its sights after securing investment to expand.

St Pierre Groupe, which recently rebranded from its former name Carrs Foods, is launching its first food-to-go range in America as it looks to boost its fast-growing US business.

Founder Jeremy Gilboy said the US arm generated half of its £69m in sales last year and is set for further rapid growth, with the “massive” food-to-go sector offering a significant opportunity.

He is also looking at tapping into the Far East as St Pierre increasingly expands its international footprint.

The firm has just raised £6.7m backing from BGF and Lloyds Bank for plans to accelerate expansion and snagged former Tyrells boss David Milner as its chairman to help drive growth.