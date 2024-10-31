Pause all activity linked to loan charge to allow review to take shape, say campaigners

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Budget, the Government said it will commission an independent review of the loan charge to help bring the matter to a close for those affected whilst ensuring fairness for all taxpayers.

The statement added: “Further details about the review will be set out by the Exchequer Secretary in due course.”

The loan charge, announced by the Tory Government in 2016, was designed to tackle tax avoidance schemes where individuals receive income in the form of loans that are not repaid to avoid income tax. The policy was amended after a review in 2019, which reduced its impact, but critics still believe the policy is flawed because it punishes people who had been trying to be compliant with the law after taking professional advice.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. The Government has announced it will commission an independent review of the Loan Charge "to help bring the matter to a close for those affected whilst ensuring fairness for all taxpayers". Further details about the review will be set out by the Exchequer Secretary in due course. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The announcement of the review was made after James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, held meetings with people who were facing life-changing tax bills due to the loan charge. Two of those in attendance had attempted suicide, Mr Murray was told.

Steve Packham, spokesperson for the Loan Charge Action Group said: “It is hugely positive that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made good on her promise to commission a fresh, independent, review of the Loan Charge.

"We thank her and James Murray for this and for actually listening to those whose lives have and are being ruined by the Loan Charge Scandal.

“This fresh review must be genuinely independent and this time must look at the whole issue, the role of IR35 legislation, the entire contractor supply chain and the failures of HMRC.

“There must now be a pause in related HMRC activity, to allow for the review to be established and to then properly examine the whole scandal, leading to a fair and final resolution for the thousands of families affected.”

In a statement, the Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group said: “The Chancellor has announced that the Government will commission an independent review into the loan charge.

"This is very positive news and something the APPG has been consistently calling for. The review must be genuinely independent and must look at the whole loan charge scandal.”

“We look forward to continuing to engage with James Murray and the Chancellor about the loan charge review and finally resolving the loan charge scandal.”

An HMRC spokesperson recently told The Yorkshire Post: “We appreciate there’s a human story behind every tax bill and we take the wellbeing of all taxpayers seriously.

"We recognise dealing with large tax liabilities can lead to pressure on individuals and we are committed to supporting customers who need extra help.