Pav bolsters Square One Law’s property team

B Corp commercial law firm Square One Law has bolstered its property team with the appointment of senior associate, Pav Lalria.

Pav has joined Square One Law from Gowling WLG, where he spent six and a half years working in the firm’s real estate team.

Specialising in commercial property, Pav has represented household retailers, supermarkets and institutional landlords.

His new role will see him based in the firm’s Leeds office supporting with freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals, commercial developments and estate management work.

(l-r) Matthew Thompson and Pab Lalria of Square One Law.

Speaking about the new role, he said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to have joined the commercial property team at Square One Law.

“Over the past decade, I’ve been able to hone my skills as a lawyer and gain valuable experience, and I’m sure working with the fantastic property team we have here will help me further build on that.

“It's an exciting time to be joining such a progressive, growing law firm and I can’t wait to begin working with the team on upcoming projects.”

Pav is the latest in a string of key appointments made over recent months as Square One Law continues to invest in its team to support its growing client base.

Matthew Thompson, head of Square One’s Leeds office and a partner in its commercial property team said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say how delighted we are to have welcomed Pav to the team.

“We have made a raft of appointments and promotions over the course of the last 12 months to ensure we can continue supporting our growing client base and in Pav, we have someone who we know has the determination, skill and expertise to not only hit the ground running but also to really strengthen our offering to clients.