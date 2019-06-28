Pavers and Nexus bosses crowned winners at entrepreneur awards

Two Yorkshire businessmen have been crowned winners at EY’s North of England Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards.

Stuart Paver, managing director of York-based Pavers, won the sustained excellence category, while David Brennan, the chief executive of Nexus Vehicle Management, based in Leeds, won the disruptor award.

Mr Paver, who has run shoe retailer Pavers for more than 30 years, employs more than 1,700 people in the UK.

The business operates over 170 retail stores across the Pavers and Jones Bootmaker brands in the UK, has 40 retail stores in India and Sri Lanka under the Pavers England brand and uses mobile phone and automation technology to increase sales and enhance the customer experience.

The judges were impressed at how Mr Paver demonstrated he had “not been afraid to take risks”, believing that giving enough time is essential to lead difficult projects to success.

Meanwhile, Mr Brennan was praised by the judges for his leadership and determination, having navigated the business through challenging times and creating significant value since his appointment.

His company Nexus is a technology-driven business, specialising in supplying temporary vehicles to businesses and has grown to employ more than 145 people.

There were six category winners. Imran Hakim, the chief executive of Darwen-based opticians business Hakim Group was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 North overall winner.

All the winners will compete in the national final in November.

Victoria Price, partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year leader in the North, said: “I could not be more proud to lead this programme for EY in the North - it supports the incredible entrepreneurial community we have here and helps to put the spotlight on some truly unique businesses and inspiring entrepreneurial leaders all of which create jobs and contribute to the continued growth of the North’s economy.”