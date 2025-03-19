Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paxman announced that it had made an offer to the shareholders of Dignitana for around 153m Swedish Krona, or around £11.6m, which has been recommended by Dignitana’s board.

A statement from Paxman issued to Sweden’s Nasdaq First North Growth Market said: “The board of directors of Dignitana has evaluated the offer and has unanimously decided to recommend that Dignitana's shareholders accept the offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield-based Paxman Scalp Cooling manufactures caps to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy.

Paxman Scalp Cooling manufactures caps to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy. Photo: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Paxman holds around 105 employees, principally in the UK and the US, while Dignitana has 26 employees, principally based in Sweden and the US.

Paxman said that in the period following completion of the offer, it will conduct a “thorough review” of both companies.

It added that any changes involving Dignitana's employees resulting from the merging of the companies will need to be “examined more closely”, adding that any measures will be determined following the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman, said: "Paxman and Dignitana have developed a strong relationship over the past few years, and it is clear that we share a very common vision.

“With the strength of both companies, we are well positioned to achieve that vision in a faster and more meaningful way. There is a clear synergistic value and strength to be gained through the merger of these two fine companies, and we look forward to this strengthened position as we enter a period of exciting changes in the reimbursement landscape in the USA.