Pay for CEOs of Britain's biggest firms hits record high as more take home over £10m per year

Median pay for chief executive officers of FTSE 100 companies was £4.58m in the 2024-2025 financial year.

This was a 6.8 per cent increase when compared with the previous year, and the highest level of pay on record, the High Pay Centre’s latest report showed.

It marks the fourth year in a row that chief executives have taken home a record amount.

Photo shows the London Stock Exchange, in the City of London. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

It also means that the average FTSE 100 chief executive is now paid 122 times the median UK full-time worker, according to the research.

There were 13 companies on the index of the UK’s top 100 listed firms paying their chief executives £10m or more – up from 10 last year.

The Centre said the report had been publiched amid a “backdrop of wider and growing concern about inequality and living standards in the UK".

It added: “Proposals for a wealth tax have energised activists and gained political and public traction over the past year. This has been a welcome development. A fairer distribution of wealth is vitally important to the UK’s longterm prosperity, and progressive taxation will have a critical role to play in achieving it.”

Among the highest-paid bosses in the UK is pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s chief Pascal Soriot, who took home a pay packet worth £14.7m in 2024.

Peter Dilnot, chief executive of aerospace giant Melrose Industries, earned a bumper £45.5m last year in pay and bonus awards.

Pay deals worth £200m for the company’s directors were rejected by shareholders in April.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce’s Tufan Erginbilgic took a nearly £10m reduction in his pay package in 2024, totalling £4.1m thanks to fewer share awards.

The High Pay Centre also found that, on a mean basis, pay for FTSE executives was £5.91m in 2024-2025.

This was a surge of 15.4 per cent compared with the previous year, surpassing the previous record of £5.79m set in 2017-2018.

Nine companies had women chief executives for the entire financial year, with their median pay amounting to £3.27m.

The think tank said it was calling for “excessive spending on top earners” by leading UK firms to be addressed through reforms to corporate pay-setting rules.