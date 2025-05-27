PDS Design & Build herald near era with family buy-out

PDS Group, one of the leading interior fit-out companies in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector, is under new leadership following the successful completion of a family buy-out.

Nick Taylor, the firm’s managing director and the person in charge of providing strategic and operational leadership over the last few years, has acquired the business from Andy Taylor, the business’s founder and Nick’s father.

Founded in 1998, the company is based in Calder park, Wakefield, and has built a strong reputation for specialising in commercial fit outs. The business has grown from a small fledgling company into a multi-million-pound organisation which generates average annual revenues of approximately £20m, according to the most recent set of financial statements filed at Companies House. The company serves a wide range of clients which include leading national and international businesses such as Stonegate, Mitchells & Butlers, Greene King or SSP.

The change in control should provide the business with renewed vigour and allow it to continue its legacy and build on its reputation of a leading provider of high quality interior fit-out services to the retail, leisure and hospitality sector, whilst simultaneously targeting new clients and taking the business to the next level.

Ian Parsons, managing director and head of Corporate Finance at Parsons Accountants, who advised on the buy-out, said: “With a presence in Wakefield spanning more than 25 years, PDS Group has established itself as a leading entity in the local business community. The company has grown steadily over the years and decided that the time was right for control to be passed down to the next generation so the business could benefit from a new direction and fresh energy. Helping a fellow Wakefield based business to enter a new era whilst working with other local advisors is a particularly proud moment for us and we wish the new owners every success.”

A team, led by Ian Parsons and Daniel Andreca, Senior Tax Manager, from Parsons Accountants advised on the corporate finance and tax elements of the transaction.

