"Peace of mind": Expert reasons why it makes sense to start your Christmas shopping now

Financial experts say starting to make Christmas purchases in September will spread the cost over several paydays, as well as giving you more time to find the best deals and making it less likely that you’ll overspend in a last-minute rush to get the right gifts.

New research from the thinkmoney banking app has found 26 per cent of Brits are planning to get their festive budgets together before the end of September, and 39 per cent intend to start Christmas shopping before November.

“Starting your Christmas shopping early is one of the simplest ways to ease pressure on both your wallet and your stress levels,” says Vix Leyton, a consumer expert at thinkmoney. “Giving yourself more time means you can make thoughtful choices, track down the best prices, and avoid the last-minute scrambles that lead to overspending. It also spreads the financial load over a few paydays rather than relying on one already-stretched December budget.

It's a good idea to make a plan to minimise festive stress. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

“It’s not about going full Santa mode in September, but starting small – even by just making a list – gives you more control and less stress.”

And Rajan Lakhani, a personal finance expert at smart money app Plum, adds: “By giving the festive season some thought now, you can spread the costs, have more control and put yourself in a better position of having your dream Christmas while obtaining peace of mind at the same time.”

The experts suggest these ways to get your Christmas shop underway now, and save money…

1. Make a list

Leyton suggests writing down everyone you plan to buy for, along with rough gift ideas and a realistic budget for each. “This list becomes your anchor in the chaos. It stops duplicate buying and overspending, and means you can jump on a good deal confidently without second-guessing if you’ve already bought something.”

2. Get the gifting conversation going early

Now is the perfect time to bring up gift-giving expectations with friends and family, and Leyton suggests proposing only buying for the kids, doing a family Secret Santa, or setting a gift price cap.

3. Make the most of early deals

Starting early means you’re better placed to find some bargains, explains Lakhani, who says large supermarkets often have reduced-price toys in October and November. It’s not just gifts that might be cheaper now than in December, but also essentials like cards, wrapping paper, gift boxes and decorations, as there’ll probably be less of a mark-up at this time of year.

4. Consider buying second-hand gifts

Lakhani stresses that second-hand items can be “brilliant bargains,” and if you start looking now you’ve got plenty of time for that extra-special something to land in a shop.

5. Check out resellers like Vinted

Leyton says shoppers may be surprised how many brand-new or nearly-new items pop up on resale platforms like Vinted. “From electricals and kids’ toys to beauty gift sets and limited-edition collectibles, resellers often have stock that’s in perfect condition but at significantly lower prices,” she says.

6. Max out loyalty schemes

Points-based schemes like Nectar, Tesco Clubcard, Boots Advantage and Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard can give you more value than you might think, says Leyton.

7. Shop slowly and spread the cost