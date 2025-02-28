"Peace of mind": Leeds Building Society paying over £10m to victims of Philips Trust investment scandal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds, Newcastle and Nottingham building societies and seven other smaller mutuals had introduced hundreds of customers to unregulated advisers who sold them family trusts linked to properties and investment schemes for their savings which then became mired in financial complications.

The assets ultimately ended up in the hands of Philips Trust. It collapsed in 2022 while holding £138m of 2,300 building society customers’ assets including properties in trust and £44m worth of invested savings.

Administrators then struggled to recover millions in savings which PTC had passed on to “investment management” firms, several of which had themselves collapsed.

Richard Fearon says compensation payments should be completed in the coming weeks

It had left those affected fearing they would lose everything, leading to campaigners calling for compensation from their societies and sharing their stories with The Yorkshire Post and other media.

Last year, the Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham and Saffron societies announced they would voluntarily pay money to almost 700 affected customers.

Leeds Building Society’s results for 2024 have now revealed £10.3m has been set aside to make payments.

Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society, said: "I’m so pleased with the progress we have seen in 12 months. A year ago, the customers were in a difficult position of not knowing and fearful their money would be lost.

"Us and three other socieities volunteered to take that significant action. It has been very pleasing to see we’ve been able to end that uncertainty for so many people. I’ve heard directly from some of the members that this will make a real difference to them and their families and provide peace of mind.

"We’ve heard from every single one of our affected customers, which is brilliant. We’re working with administrators to get that money delivered to members. We anticipate that during the first quarter of this year, they will process the remaining compensation payments.”

Under the terms of the agreement, LBS would potentially receive money back at the end of the administration depending on what can be recovered.

But Mr Fearon said: “It is fair to say the vast majority of the funds won’t be recovered through the administration process. It is possible there may be a very small amount left. I’m pleased we have been able to take that worry away for customers.”

The Philip Trust payments were among three ‘one-off’ costs to LBS which Mr Fearon said had contributed to its operating profit for 2024 dropping from £181.5m in 2023 to £137.5m last year. The other two issues included a re-evaluation of its Leeds headquarters and a share repurchase programme.

He said underlying profit outside those three items was £187.5m – up on 2023.

"From a position of strength, we’ve bought back our Permanent Interest Bearing Shares. It cost us almost £25m in the year but it will save us over £3m a year forever. I’m really proud our underlying profit is up because elsewhere [in the building society sector], underlying profit is down so our results really shine through. We’ve got a really good and positive outlook as well.”

LBS said during 2024 it has achieved record mortgage lending up 12 per cent to £5.7bn, an 18 per cent increase in net savings to £24.5bn and a 7.8 per cent increase in member numbers to a record high of 991,000.

Mr Fearon said: “Our purpose has been the same since we were founded in 1875 – putting home ownership within reach of more people. But the way in which we deliver it through innovation and investment means we have grown beyond all recognition.