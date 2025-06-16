Peel Hunt: Tough conditions reported due to lack of London listings
The company said there were historically low levels of equity capital markets activity in the UK over the past year.
This has seen a shortage in the number of companies launching their shares on the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO).
Coupled with a flurry of listed firms leaving London for the US and other markets, it has resulted in “subdued” conditions in the UK, Peel Hunt said.
Peel Hunt reported a pre-tax loss of £3.5 million for the year to the end of March, slightly bigger than the £3.3 million loss reported the year before.
But revenues jumped by 6 per cent year-on-year to £91.3 million.
It said it had been restructuring its team, resulting in a bigger cohort of more junior staff within its investment banking division, and taking action to reduce costs because of the pressure.
“Ongoing uncertainty continued to weigh on equity capital markets activity during the period, driven by geopolitical risks, elections, stagflation fears and US trade tariffs,” Peel Hunt’s chief executive Steven Fine said in a statement for investors.