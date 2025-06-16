Peel Hunt: Tough conditions reported due to lack of London listings

A dearth of companies launching on the London stock market and US trade tariffs fuelling greater uncertainty among investors have created tougher market conditions, investment bank Peel Hunt has warned.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:23 BST

The company said there were historically low levels of equity capital markets activity in the UK over the past year.

This has seen a shortage in the number of companies launching their shares on the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coupled with a flurry of listed firms leaving London for the US and other markets, it has resulted in “subdued” conditions in the UK, Peel Hunt said.

A dearth of companies launching on the London stock market and US trade tariffs fuelling greater uncertainty among investors have created tougher market conditions, investment bank Peel Hunt has cautioned. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)placeholder image
A dearth of companies launching on the London stock market and US trade tariffs fuelling greater uncertainty among investors have created tougher market conditions, investment bank Peel Hunt has cautioned. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Peel Hunt reported a pre-tax loss of £3.5 million for the year to the end of March, slightly bigger than the £3.3 million loss reported the year before.

But revenues jumped by 6 per cent year-on-year to £91.3 million.

It said it had been restructuring its team, resulting in a bigger cohort of more junior staff within its investment banking division, and taking action to reduce costs because of the pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ongoing uncertainty continued to weigh on equity capital markets activity during the period, driven by geopolitical risks, elections, stagflation fears and US trade tariffs,” Peel Hunt’s chief executive Steven Fine said in a statement for investors.

Related topics:London
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice