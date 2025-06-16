Peel Hunt: Tough conditions reported due to lack of London listings

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said there were historically low levels of equity capital markets activity in the UK over the past year.

This has seen a shortage in the number of companies launching their shares on the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO).

Coupled with a flurry of listed firms leaving London for the US and other markets, it has resulted in “subdued” conditions in the UK, Peel Hunt said.

A dearth of companies launching on the London stock market and US trade tariffs fuelling greater uncertainty among investors have created tougher market conditions, investment bank Peel Hunt has cautioned. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Peel Hunt reported a pre-tax loss of £3.5 million for the year to the end of March, slightly bigger than the £3.3 million loss reported the year before.

But revenues jumped by 6 per cent year-on-year to £91.3 million.

It said it had been restructuring its team, resulting in a bigger cohort of more junior staff within its investment banking division, and taking action to reduce costs because of the pressure.

