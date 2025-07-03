Pelican Engineering: Wakefield firm set to boost UK electric bus supply
Family-owned Pelican Engineering will supply an extra 780 battery electric vehicles from Zhengzhou Yutong Bus for UK operators in the coming year.
It is estimated that when in operation, the 780 zero emission vehicles will save an estimated 35,880 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually from British transport.
Richard Crump, managing director at Pelican Bus and Coach, said: “Not only is this a very significant step for our business, but also for the decarbonisation of UK bus and coach fleets.”
The acquisition is supported by an eight figure increase to an existing HSBC UK green trade facility at the business. Pelican Engineering said the additional funding positions it as “one of the largest” zero emission bus suppliers in the UK.
Pelican-supplied Yutong buses currently service routes in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh, Carmarthen, Cardiff, Bristol, Basildon, Doncaster, Leicester, Newport, Leeds, Chesterfield, Stockton and Newcastle.
