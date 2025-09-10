People power took #SaveDSA campaign to #SavedDSA success - now real work begins: Mark Chadwick

The funding decision for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport marks an incredible milestone, one that seemed like an impossibility just over three years ago.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a remarkable journey since the operators of Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced a strategic review.

It all started with a simple idea - setting up a Facebook group to find out about the potential closure of our airport with 1,000 members on the first day and 4,000 members within the first week. We now stand strong with approximately 33,000 like-minded individuals on various social media accounts, along with 130,000 signatures wanting to #SaveDSA and reopen our airport here in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'd like to offer my thanks and gratitude to everyone on social media who has supported the cause, engaged in debates, and helped throughout this challenging yet rewarding journey.

Mark Chadwick (far right) alongside others involved in the campaign and decision to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Despite facing sceptics and challenges along the way, the unwavering support from the community has been inspiring, and has helped me on this journey

A quote I’ve used often in this campaign is, “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”

I think we’ve found this out here in Doncaster.

We must also mention the 800 staff that lost their jobs.

Mayor Ros Jones alongside Doncaster Council has steered us on this entrepreneurial path with Oliver Coppard and the South Yorkshire Combined Authority working towards the decision made here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the backing of MPs Lee Pitcher, Sally Jameson, Ed Miliband, and John Healey, as well as the dedicated efforts of individuals like Dan Fell from Doncaster Chamber and the local business community, our collective mission has gained momentum.

Behind the scenes, there are unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their tireless dedication, with some great men and women all contributing to this project. We have Christian Foster of Doncaster Council managing the project on the ground, Sophie Faulkner overseeing the site, and Andy Campbell providing invaluable insights, Debbie Hogg, Executive Director of the Council, and Damian Allen, CEO of Doncaster Council.

We also have volunteers like myself, Peter Kennan from the South Yorkshire Transport Forum and Stuart Green from FLY, the original campaign to open DSA.

Each one has played a pivotal role in this journey. And as we start the next phase, it's crucial to the project to continue to gain support, be informed with updates, and to promote the ongoing progress.

Eventually we all need to use our airport!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What started out as #SaveDSA has now evolved into #SavedDSA, and it's time to #PromoteDSA.

To everyone involved in this collective effort and for all the help and support in the background I express my thanks

Let's keep the momentum going as the real work begins.

I think we all have to say thanks to everyone involved with the collective of ‘Team SaveDSA’.