Pepperells Solicitors acquires historic Yorkshire law firm Elmhirst Parker Solicitor
The deal, comprising the business and 53 members of staff, is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Elmhirst Parker, which began operating in Barnsley in 1793, has four offices in Barnsley, Selby, Royston and Sherburn in Elmet. The firm reported an annual turnover of £2.6m in 2024/25.
A spokesman said: “The acquisition by Pepperells will create opportunities to modernise the firm, strengthening compliance standards and drawing on the shared expertise of both teams, while preserving Elmhirst Parker’s reputation as a family-first firm for existing clients.”
Established in Scunthorpe in 1985, and remaining under family ownership, Pepperells employs 180 staff, including 80 fee earners.
Chief Executive Ben Pepperell said: “This acquisition marks the continuation of a major growth trajectory for Pepperells, but also a new shared chapter in the family history of both firms, bringing together 230 years of legal expertise. “As a traditional and multi-service practice, Elmhirst Parker perfectly aligns with our values and services, with a strong reputation built across Yorkshire and beyond.” “However, this is about much more than just heritage, and we at Pepperells continue to look forward as a modern, customer-focused law firm.”
Pepperells has undergone significant expansion in recent years. In 2009, the firm acquired Ivesons Solicitors and it also took control of another historic Hull firm, Myer Wolff Solicitors, in 2014. Pepperells acquired the staff and departments from law firm Payne & Payne in 2021.
Pepperells now has offices in 16 UK towns and cities, with a strong presence across the North of England.
This includes city offices in Newcastle and York alongside smaller practices in market towns such as Beverley.
Its practice areas include residential property, wills and probate, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, criminal and family law alongside a range of other legal services for individuals, families and businesses. Elmhirst Parker was founded as Tyas & Son in Barnsley in 1793.
The firm’s namesakes, Elmhirst Solicitors and Parker March, are also more than 200 years old, a spokesman said. For a period following the acquisition, the offices will be known as Pepperells incorporating Elmhirst Parker. Simon Rounding, Partner at Elmhirst Parker, said: “We are incredibly proud of our roots at Elmhirst Parker, and that remains the case as the firm continues to evolve. “Our team includes specialists in family, residential, commercial, agricultural and beyond and we are excited to be bringing that expertise under the trusted direction of Pepperells Solicitors.” Ben Pepperell concluded: “In the 40 years since the business was founded, we have grown to become one of the region’s best-known names in everyday and specialist practice, with a presence across the UK. “As the business continues to grow, we want to retain the qualities that set Pepperells apart from other firms: as a credible, accessible, and knowledgeable family-run firm.” He added: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome the Elmhirst Parker team to our family, and we are confident this historic partnership can produce success for many years to come.”