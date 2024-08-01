Performance For Sales expands into North Yorkshire

An exciting new business that is offering a training and tech package to business coaches, trainers and mentors across the UK is celebrating with a new client covering North Yorkshire.

Performance For Sales, based in the North East is the company offering licences in The Marketing Performance Framework™ to other organisations who are passionate about the upskilling, motivation, mindset and development of people in business. Performance For Sales has been set up by Margaret Bradshaw, an award-winning trainer and tech innovator.

The framework itself is a revolutionary new way to visualise the marketing process and demonstrate how a team can work together on essential outcome that drive business growth. It also shows how marketing connects with other business processes, including sales, HR, accounting, operations, distribution, and customer services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ros Jones, a seasoned business and leadership coach, has become the first licensed trainer for Performance For Sales in the North of England. Based in Scarborough, Ros will deliver training across North Yorkshire. She brings a wealth of experience, including founding The Business Wellbeing Club in 2015, and is eager to share this innovative framework with local businesses.

(L-R) Margaret Bradshaw with Ros Jones who has become a licensed trainer for North Yorkshire

She said: "This opportunity is incredibly exciting and offers substantial benefits to the businesses I work with. Too often, marketing is isolated within an organisation, leading to disengaged employees. This framework redefines marketing, making it a company-wide initiative that aligns all functions towards a common goal. It's truly a game-changer."

Performance For Sales also recently welcomed Chiara Santevecchi, founder of Marketing with Chiara, as its first licensed trainer for London and Hertfordshire. The company plans to expand its national network by offering an additional 36 licenses across England, inviting trainers, marketing consultants, and business coaches to join its transformative approach.