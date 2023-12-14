Permission granted for storage warehouse despite many privacy objections

A plumbing company in Doncaster is set to build a new storage facility despite concerns from nearby residents.

On Tuesday (12 December) Doncaster Council’s planning committee approved an application from plumbing company Wavin to build a temporary storage facility.

The warehouse will stand for five years to store a new range of products, after which it will be disassembled for the products to replace old stock if successful.

18 members of the public objected to the plans, mainly due to potential loss of privacy for nearby homes.

Wavin Edlington

Concerns were raised over lighting disturbance from the building, the size of the proposal dominating nearby homes and creating loss of privacy, potential noise and heightened fire risk.

Planning officers noted that the building will be 47 metres away from the nearest property, deeming it suitable.