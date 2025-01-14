Persimmon provides cheer on profits as house prices stabilise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charles Church group saw shares lift 5 per cent in Tuesday morning trading after it said private market house prices had improved over the year, edging up to around £287,150 from £285,774 a year earlier, with completions also up 7 per cent at 10,664.

It said full-year underlying pre-tax profits are set to come in around the upper end of the £349m to £390m range expected in the market.

But the FTSE 100 firm flagged worries over the outlook for interest rates and the impact on the market.

Housebuilder Persimmon has said annual profits will be at the top end of forecasts, but said buyer confidence was vulnerable to uncertainty over interest rate cuts. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

“We are mindful of evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, including the timing of future interest rate changes, and the effect that they may have on our market and consumer confidence in the short term,” it said.

Economists are pencilling in further interest rate cuts but the timing and pace of reductions is uncertain given that UK inflation is back on the rise and incoming US President Donald Trump is set to impose trade tariffs.

Recent turmoil in UK government bond markets, caused by worries over UK public sector debt levels and stalling growth, is also seen as adding to pressure on mortgage rates.

Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, commented: "We performed well through 2024 delivering 7 per cent growth in completions, ahead of market expectations. We expect to report an underlying operating margin in line with the prior year, as previously guided, with 2024 underlying profit before tax expected to be around the upper end of market expectations.

"Customer enquiries and sales rates have been consistently ahead of the prior year since the spring selling season.

“Persimmon has worked hard and is well positioned for the future, supported by the land and planning investment we have made in recent years, our vertical integration capabilities and our excellent teams.

"This investment, coupled with the government's ambitious planning reforms which demand more of the high-quality, affordable homes which are Persimmon's core strength, supports our growth ambitions in the medium-term.”

Oli Creasey, property analyst at Quilter Cheviot: "Persimmon’s trading update this morning was largely positive, and notable for recovery in sales volume and profit before tax in 2024, both of which are likely to be ahead of market expectations.

"Volumes grew 7 per cent year-on-year, while the average sales price also improved 5 per cent, although this was largely down to a change in the types of houses being sold rather than a market revival.

"The company has guided towards the top end of its profit expectations and has also beaten expectations in terms of net cash on balance sheet.

"Persimmon noted that there are already strong levels of enquiries in 2025, and the forward order book is larger than this time last year.

"However, management has acknowledged the uncertainty caused by geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, which may dampen customers’ interest in the short-term.

"The update is a reassuring one for investors, who will be pleased to see that the recovery is well underway.