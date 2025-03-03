Pet retailer Jollyes confirms opening date of latest Yorkshire store
Jollyes has confirmed it will open new stores in Chichester, West Sussex, and Pontefract, West Yorkshire, on Friday March 14. Since 2022, Jollyes has grown its store estate from around 60 to more than 100, creating around 400 jobs.
A spokesman said: “Jollyes has recruited around 20 roles across each of its two new stores, led in Chichester by Chris Ratcliffe and in Pontefract by Meg Percival.
“Both stores will have opening ceremonies with retired police dogs supported in their later years by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), Jollyes nationwide charity partner.”
"The NFRSA helps support the care, well-being, and welfare of retired service animals from across the emergency service family - the police, fire, border force, National Crime Agency, NHS and prison services.”
Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes, who will attend the Pontefract store opening, said “Over the last three years we’ve been opening stores across the UK bringing the combination of the best value in town and the expertise of our people in looking after families’ pets.
Mr Wykes added: "We plan to bring that combination to significantly more locations in 2025 and we can’t wait to begin our 2025 opening programme in Pontefract and Chichester.”
