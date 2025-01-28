Pet retailer Jollyes to open new store in Pontefract as part of growth plan
In March it will open new stores in Pontefract, West Yorkshire and Chichester, West Sussex, followed in the first half of the year by new stores in Swansea in Wales and Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the relocation of one of its oldest stores in Perth, Scotland to new premises in the town.
All five new locations will include community pet clinics which will offer services such as microchipping and vaccinations, a spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “Its early 2025 plans also include expansion and overhauls for existing stores in Selby, North Yorkshire, Waterlooville, Hampshire, Sheffield, Harlow in Essex and Keighley in West Yorkshire.”
Selby, Sheffield, Harlow and Keighley will get new community pet clinic rooms and there will be new or extended raw frozen pet food sections in Waterlooville, Selby, Sheffield and Keighley.
Jollyes also recorded “a strong performance” in the run up to Christmas. It had its biggest-ever trading day on December 23, serving more than 42,000 customers and generated like-for-like sales growth of six per cent for the four weeks to Christmas Eve, the statement said.
