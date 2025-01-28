Pet retailer Jollyes to open new store in Pontefract as part of growth plan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March it will open new stores in Pontefract, West Yorkshire and Chichester, West Sussex, followed in the first half of the year by new stores in Swansea in Wales and Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the relocation of one of its oldest stores in Perth, Scotland to new premises in the town.

All five new locations will include community pet clinics which will offer services such as microchipping and vaccinations, a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “Its early 2025 plans also include expansion and overhauls for existing stores in Selby, North Yorkshire, Waterlooville, Hampshire, Sheffield, Harlow in Essex and Keighley in West Yorkshire.”

The pet store chain Jollyes has confirmed it is opening another store in Yorkshire as part of its expansion plans. (Photo supplied by Jollyes)

Selby, Sheffield, Harlow and Keighley will get new community pet clinic rooms and there will be new or extended raw frozen pet food sections in Waterlooville, Selby, Sheffield and Keighley.