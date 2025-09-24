Peter Kyle must rethink job cuts for our vital overseas trade experts: John Grogan

In 2003 the Blair Government got serious about promoting British exports. Critics had long argued that our trade policy was marked by inconsistency, poor execution and short-termism.

The traditional British diplomat, somewhat unfairly, was thought to be more at home at cocktail parties rather than in tough negotiations to gain orders for UK PLC. Now the days of amateur commercial diplomacy were said to be over and a serious attempt was made to compete with our European competitors in winning overseas contracts.

UK Trade and Investment was created and started employing local staff in embassies and high commissions around the world . When Britain left the European Union nearly two decades later Boris Johnson gave a further boost to the dedicated local teams assisting British exporters so that they are now working in about 100 locations worldwide. A system of Prime Ministerial trade envoys was introduced assigning MPs and Peers to different countries and regions around the globe to help give some political clout to the trade push

The in country staff have a number of important functions providing in-depth information on specific markets and industries to help businesses understand local conditions. This can include assistance with market research to identify opportunities and challenges in markets abroad. Introductions are arranged for British companies to possible overseas buyers, distributors and agents. Support is offered for UK businesses preparing for overseas visits, exhibitions and trade shows .

A recent government policy paper proudly proclaimed our overseas network of trade officials and diplomats to be ‘a critical asset for British businesses’ who we need to harness more effectively.

But on September 10 Politico UK reported that Britain‘s business and trade ministry is preparing to cut 600 roles from its overseas network. It is reported that embassies in Africa and Latin America will be particularly badly hit.

I myself play a small part in boosting British trade in emerging markets overseas. I chair the British Mongolian Chamber of Commerce and also assist a number of British chambers and companies trying to win orders in the Balkans.

I am just back from Ulaanbaatar where Mongolia is growing at over 6 per cent per annum based on mineral wealth like copper and rare earths. These commodities are sought after the world over not least in the push for renewable energy. I was with a number of British companies attending a major mining exhibition.

We were going toe to toe at the event with huge delegations from China and Korea but it was the British pavilion which the Minister headed to first. He is a huge fan of the Premier League and wanted to discuss the weekend’s results . Later an agreement was signed with the country’s mining association.

British soft power is not to be underestimated but our visit was only possible because of the local Mongolian staff . Next year as things stand they will be mostly gone and probably using their experience to work for our competitors.

The new business and trade secretary Peter Kyle needs to take another look at these plans. He is under pressure to make savings from the Treasury but instead of cutting local staff he could cut the middle layer of British middle managers who sit in trade hubs around the world. They are well meaning but achieve little. One Brit in a hub costs about the same as four or five local staff.

In seeking savings it should be cost effectiveness and delivery that counts not headcount. One of the Labour Government’s great successes has been trade policy signing landmark agreements with the EU, the USA and India. Let’s not mess it up now; to go with the big deals we need the troops on the ground.