Shell petrol station. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

A combination of issues with the petrol shortage crisis, Brexit, a decrease in the number of EU drivers, the impact of the pandemic on driving tests and systematic problems in the industry linked to pay and working conditions have led to the shortage of skilled HGV drivers across the country.

As a result, various industry businesses including supermarkets, petrol suppliers and retail shops, have been affected.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rod McKenzie from the Road Haulage Association trade body said this does not directly affect consumers and that people should avoid panic-buying food or fuel. It is more about a shortage of stocks being delivered and the normal supply chain being disrupted.

A short-term solution has been suggested to allow drivers onto the shortage occupation list, a feature of the existing Tier 2 work migration route which lists occupations where employers face a shortage of labour and also for ‘seasonal visas’ to be granted to foreign drivers.

While recent months have seen a struggle for recruitment of HGV/LGV drivers, here are some advertisements for jobs in Yorkshire posted on the website Indeed that offer a salary of between £20,000 and over £55,000 a year.

A leading kitchen manufacturer based at Thorpe Arch, Wetherby, is looking for a HGV Class 2 driver to work either full time or temporary for £850 a week. The job involves driving box vehicles, delivering kitchens to new build sites across the country, doing three to six drop offs a day, some manual handling involved and occasional night shifts will be required.

A Wakefield-based company called NewCold is looking for an HGV Class 1 driver to work full time for a salary of £40,000 to £45,000 a year. The company provides supply chain solutions for food producers and retail companies which specialise in chilled and/or frozen food.

Biffa Waste Services, York, is looking for an LGV 2 driver to work full time for £28,000 to £32,000 a year.

The AA based in Leeds is looking for a recovery driver who will be at the scene when a driver’s vehicle won’t start. The annual salary is £32,000.