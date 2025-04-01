Pets at Home shares fall after it reports subdued consumer confidence

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said it had seen challenging and volatile conditions for UK consumers in recent months.

It nonetheless expects to report an underlying pre-tax profit of £133m for the year to March 27, which is what analysts had forecast.

Pet owners signing up to the brand’s loyalty scheme have reached record numbers amid more available vets and nurses, it said.

Shares in Pets at Home have tumbled after it warned over declining profitability this year thanks to subdued consumer confidence and a raft of higher business costs. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Pets at Home sells small animals like rabbits and hamsters and products for pets including dogs and cats through its retail division, and also provides veterinary healthcare and grooming services at centres across the country. It makes more than half of its underlying profits through the vet arm, which has grown to more than 440 general practices in shops and as standalone centres. But the business warned its retail arm will come under pressure from weakness in the UK pet market, with consumers continuing to tighten their belts amid wider economic uncertainty.

Pets at Home said it is focusing on things it can control like keeping a tight control of costs, with plans to make significant savings through cost-cutting and productivity initiatives. It is preparing for costs to lurch upwards this year, expecting a roughly £18 million impact from higher national insurance contributions and the increased national minimum wage.

Taking into account expectations for consumer demand and costs, Pets at Home said it expects underlying profits for its retail division to decline year-on-year. It is forecasting group underlying pre-tax profit to decline to between £115 million to £125 million for the year to the end of March 2026.

Lyssa McGowan, Pets at Home’s chief executive, said: “We are making good progress in delivering our strategy of building the world’s best pet care platform, although the market remains challenging with subdued consumer confidence and the business facing significant external cost headwinds in 2025.”

She said the vets business continues to “outperform the market” with new openings planned this year, while the retail side is “well placed for future growth as the short-term pressures ease the and the consumer environment improves”.