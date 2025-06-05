PEVA UK celebrates trio of new distributors as network expands

Sheffield-based PEVA UK, a leading professional skin protection company with a 55-year heritage in Germany, has announced the addition of Thomas Graham & Sons, GM Supplies & Distribution Ltd, and Work & Wear Direct to its growing distributor network.

Since entering the British market in October 2024, PEVA UK has strategically expanded its presence through these carefully selected partnerships to help bring PEVA UK to end users across the country.

These strategic partnerships bring together distributors with deep industry expertise and established regional networks. Thomas Graham & Sons contributes over a century of experience in industrial supplies, maintaining a strong presence across Cumbria and Lancashire through its multiple branches.

Adding to the distributor network's capabilities, GM Supplies & Distribution Ltd, a Scottish family-owned business, offers extensive experience serving various sectors, including healthcare and hospitality. Lastly, Work & Wear Direct, operating from Essex, brings expertise in high-quality workwear and PPE distribution across diverse industries.

Darren Isherwood, National Sales Manager at PEVA UK

PEVA UK brings to the British market an extensive range of professional skin protection products, including protective barrier creams, daily skin cleansing solutions, and restorative skincare products. The company is known for its commitment to environmental responsibility, using only natural abrasives in its products instead of plastic particles.

Darren Isherwood, National Sales Manager at PEVA UK, said: " I am delighted to welcome Thomas Graham & Sons, GM Supplies & Distribution Ltd, and Work & Wear Direct to our distributor network. The response to our UK market entry has been exceptional, with brilliant feedback on our products and strong industry connections being formed.

“We take great care in choosing our distribution partners to ensure that we have exclusive territories, ensuring that we cover the market thoroughly. I look forward to connecting with more industry leaders and building strategic partnerships that align with our vision of delivering premium skin protection solutions to the British market."