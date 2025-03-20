PEVA UK partners with The Archer Project to support people experiencing homelessness in Sheffield

PEVA UK, a leading professional skin protection company with a 55-year heritage in Germany, has donated a three-month supply of their hand soaps and seven dispensers to The Archer Project in Sheffield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their successful UK market entry in October 2024, PEVA UK specialises in professional skin protection solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products from industrial-grade hand cleansers to gentle formulations suitable for sensitive skin and frequent use.

The Archer Project, which has been supporting people experiencing homelessness in Sheffield for over three decades, provides services to help individuals transform their lives, including building independence, addressing behavioural challenges, and enhancing overall wellbeing. The charity’s social enterprises offer supported employment through customer service and hand screen-printing at Printed by Us, as well as cleaning services through Just Clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian, Social Enterprise Lead at Just Clean, said: "Many thanks to Darren and the team at PEVA for their incredibly generous donation of hand soap and dispensers for our bathrooms at The Archer Project.”

Darren Isherwood, PEVA UK National Sales Manager, with Talya Stitcher, Communications & Fundraising Officer at The Archer Project

Talya, Communications & Fundraising Officer at The Archer Project, added: “As an organisation that supports many at-risk individuals in Sheffield, having access to essential hygiene products is very important for our beneficiaries.”

PEVA UK's full product range includes protective barrier creams, daily cleansing solutions, restorative skincare and a selection of dispensers. The company also exclusively uses natural abrasives instead of plastic particles in all of their formulations.

Darren Isherwood, National Sales Manager at PEVA UK, said: "We're delighted to support The Archer Project and their incredible work in the Sheffield community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a company committed to professional skin protection and hygiene solutions, we believe everyone should have access to quality hand care products. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with The Archer Project and exploring ways to extend our support in the future."

For more information about PEVA UK and its product line, visit its website or or follow their LinkedIn and Instagram.