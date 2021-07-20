Pharmacy2U reports strong demand for online medication

Pharmacy2U has worked with the NHS to vaccinate over 620,000 people since January

The Leeds-based firm has delivered over 17 million medicines directly to people’s doors for free since the first lockdown began in 2020 – a 90 per cent increase from the same time frame in the previous period.

The firm said it transformed its operations to meet demand and help play its part in helping to reduce the strain on the NHS, opening a new, state of the art dispensing facility in Leicestershire with the capacity to deliver over 6.5 million medicines a month – a 450 per cent increase on its previous centre.

Since March 2020, the group said it has saved seven million unnecessary trips outside for vulnerable members of society with its technology-efficient means of handling the ordering, dispensing and distribution of medicines.

It is now helping over 600,000 people get their medicines delivered to their doors for free every month.

The online pharmacy has halved the time it takes from ordering a repeat prescription to receiving it on your doorstep from 10 days to five, with 90 per cent of orders dispatched within three days of the order being placed. It has also launched a partnership with Royal Mail to facilitate same day deliveries.

Since the start of this year, the online pharmacy has evolved the business to help roll out the Covid-19 vaccines, working with the NHS to vaccinate over 620,000 people since January. It continues to roll out vaccines daily across over 25 sites at venues including Odeon Cinemas, Morrisons, Village Hotels and The Jockey Club racecourses.

Pharmacy2U said it will continue working hand-in-hand with the NHS by vaccinating people against the common flu from August onwards.