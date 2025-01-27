Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle and Saffron Building Societies announced last year that they would be providing voluntary financial support to victims of the Philips Trust Corporation – a company which collapsed in 2022 while holding £138m of 2,300 customers’ assets including properties in trust and £44m worth of invested savings.

Almost 700 people were eligible for the funding and a new joint statement from the societies to The Yorkshire Post says “the vast majority” have opted into the scheme, which is expected to cost the mutuals millions of pounds.

The four mutuals and six other smaller societies had introduced hundreds of customers to unregulated advisers who sold them family trusts linked to properties and investment schemes for their savings which then became mired in financial complications.

The assets ultimately ended up in the hands of Philips Trust Corporation. After entering administration, a company director subsequently admitted there had been “mistreatment” of client money. It was feared victims would be unable to recover anything as administrators struggled to get back the funds.

The voluntary compensation scheme was announced by the societies after The Yorkshire Post and other media covered the stories of the victims, many of whom had joined an action group campaigning on the issue.

Building societies involved have stressed they had no legal or regulatory obligation to offer support. They will potentially receive some money back at the end of the administration process next year, depending on what is recovered from PTC.

A total of 697 victims were eligible for the scheme being offered by the building societies, which comes with the proviso that any existing complaints and claims against the mutuals over the issue have to be dropped.

The deadline for accepting the deal was December 31.

A new statement has been issued on behalf of the four societies by the Building Societies Association after The Yorkshire Post asked for an update on take-up of the offer.

A spokesperson said on behalf of the four societies: “We’ve made good progress, in conjunction with the administrators Kroll, with the voluntary support scheme for customers whose trusts were affected by the actions of Philips Trust Corporation.

“The vast majority of impacted building society customers have opted into the scheme and we’re working hard alongside Kroll to complete all voluntary payments as quickly as possible.

"A significant proportion of the payments have already been issued by the building societies and they continue to work with Kroll to get these to customers.”

The societies are to pay 100 per cent of affected customers’ savings investments as well as up to £2,400 each towards the costs of getting property titles back. The latter figure is what had been charged by administrator Kroll to make the changes to get properties back.

A spokesperson for the Philips Trust Action Group said: “PTAG acknowledges the progress being made with compensation payments. However, we remain seriously concerned about those individuals who have not yet opted into the scheme.

"Considering the age profile of this group, potential issues with mental capacity, and, in some cases, the death of affected individuals, we strongly urge the administrators and building societies to extend the deadline for acceptance and to make renewed efforts to contact these individuals or their next of kin.

"Whilst some payments have started to be issued, we are concerned about the delays once the funds arrive with the administrators.

"Given that millions of pounds are being held and accruing daily interest, PTAG would like to suggest that Kroll make a charitable donation of the interest as a gesture of goodwill.