Photos celebrate the women of Shipley

Shipley’s female business owners were put under the spotlight for the first Shipley Insta Meet of the year, which took place in the town on International Women’s Day.

Hosted by 15 Minute Shipley and Shipley Town Council, and with the sun shining, participants gathered to explore the town centre, Westgate, and Yarn Studios, capturing the essence of Shipley through photography and social media storytelling.

The event provided a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the people and places that make Shipley so special.

A wide range of independent businesses and creatives took part in the event, including Unlimited Creations, Skulep Boutique, RPs Cafe, Interlude Tearoom, Tyro Studios, Nikki Print, Gaffe Café, Little House of Paint, The Little Stationery Shop, Indie Boho Vintage, The Yorkshire Fleabag and many more!

Little House of Paint, Shipley

Their participation helped showcase the strong, diverse community of women shaping Shipley’s identity.

The Insta Meets have been taking place in Shipley for the past year, bringing together professional and amateur photographers every quarter to capture the town through a specific theme.

Last year saw the creation of the Celebrating Shipley calendar, a collection of 12 images taken across the town, which is still available to buy at the Kirkgate Centre.

Catherine Simes, founder of 15 Minute Shipley, said: “The Shipley Insta Meets have become a fun, positive, regular opportunity to showcase the people and places of our local community.

Yorkshire Fleabag, Kirkgate Shipley

"We’ve had new and regular faces join us at our photography meet-ups throughout the year, with friendships formed and new partnerships created. International Women’s Day provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate the women of Shipley with some fantastic portrait shots.”

Cllr Mike Farren, Chair of the Shipley Town Council Community Engagement Committee added: “This Insta Meet has produced some fantastic images showcasing the brilliant variety of creative and independent businesses we have on our doorstep here in Shipley.

"The meet-ups are free to take part, and for anyone with an interest in photography and discovering the delights of our local community.”

To view more of the images taken on the day, visit the Shipley Town Council and 15MinuteShipley Instagram accounts or search the #WomenOfShipley hashtag.