Physiotherapy clinic win regional award for a third year

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Ltd, Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic, has won the ‘Yorkshire Physiotherapy Centre of the Year’ award for a third consecutive year, in recognition of the individualised and evidence-based care that they provide to their patients.

The annual award by the Yorkshire Prestige Program goes to independent physiotherapy clinics who have been judged as extremely successful and hard working on a regional level. Many clinics were nominated with industry expert judges ultimately picking the winner.

Peter Thomason, Director of the clinic said, “We are delighted to have won this award again for our high-quality specialist treatments. Thank you to all our patients who support us and a big thank you to all our highly skilled and approachable staff.”

The multiple award winning Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004, with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and an outstanding reputation, with over twenty therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Injury, Sports Massage and many more.