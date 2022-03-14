Why Pick Everard's team will sit alongside Rolls-Royce and McLaren at the Advanced Manufacturing Park

Established in 1866, Pick Everard employs more than 600 people across its 14 offices. It has a project portfolio covering central and local government, education, healthcare, retail, city centre and urban regeneration, commercial and leisure projects.

Partner Andy Almond said: “Sheffield is strategically well-placed to serve our clients and reinforces our dedication to delivering the highest quality of services throughout the UK, making it the perfect location for our new regional office.

“A physical presence in the city opens up further excellent opportunities to strengthen our talent base across all disciplines and to expand our service offering. Sheffield will provide a work location for staff across our business as part of our agile approach to working.”

John Thompson, national director for building services at Pick Everard, said: “It’s brilliant news for the firm to be opening a base in Sheffield, and to be further enhancing our building services capability with an established team of seven highly respected and talented individuals.

“We will be recruiting the best talent in the area with exciting opportunities in all parts of the business for the best candidates, and our new Sheffield office will play a key part in bringing those opportunities and people together.”

A spokesman said: “The latest office – Pick Everard’s second in Yorkshire – further strengthens the firm’s commitment to its clients, its resources in the region and to pushing strategic growth nationally.”

Located at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, the new office sees Pick Everard’s national property and construction team sitting alongside business leaders from other industries, including Rolls-Royce and McLaren. The office will be led by director Jon Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “It’s an extremely exciting time to be joining Pick Everard. We are opening with a really strong team and providing a South Yorkshire location for the wider business. I very much look forward to working with the team, supporting success for our clients and driving strategic growth for the business.”