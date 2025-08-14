Picture House Keighley: Bradford Council withdraws sale of freehold for historic cinema
This decision comes after Keighley Town Council expressed interest in buying the building. Bradford Council wants to give time for discussions with Keighley Town Council to explore this possibility.
A spokesperson for Bradford Council said: "We know how important the Picture House is to the people of Keighley. We're happy to pause the auction so we can talk with Keighley Town Council about their interest in buying it. We’ll share more updates as talks continue.
“The business that operates Keighley Picture House is not up for sale as part of this process. So the cinema is running as normal and is not affected by who owns the building. The cinema has a full programme of films showing for the summer holidays. It’s an important part of Keighley’s culture.”