Picture House Keighley: Bradford Council withdraws sale of freehold for historic cinema

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decision comes after Keighley Town Council expressed interest in buying the building. Bradford Council wants to give time for discussions with Keighley Town Council to explore this possibility.

A spokesperson for Bradford Council said: "We know how important the Picture House is to the people of Keighley. We're happy to pause the auction so we can talk with Keighley Town Council about their interest in buying it. We’ll share more updates as talks continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad