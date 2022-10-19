The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant at the Teesworks site was demolished earlier today (Oct 19). The facility was built in 2013 and blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the blast furnace to make the steelmaking process more efficient. It worked by reducing the amount of coke the blast furnace required. This, in turn, meant more iron ore was put into the process which meant more liquid iron from the bottom of the furnace. This led to an increase in production from 8,500 tonnes per day to 10,500 tonnes.

Teesworks is the new name of the former South Tees Development Corporation, the first Mayoral Development Corporation outside of London. Teesworks is the UK’s largest Freeport and has been set up to promote the economic growth and commercial development of the Tees Valley by converting assets in the South Tees area into opportunities for business investment and economic growth.

The Teesworks area covers approximately 4,500 acres of land to the south of the River Tees, in the Borough of Redcar and Cleveland, and includes the former SSI steelworks site as well as other industrial assets. The area benefits from river access and includes the deep-water port of Teesport, England’s largest exporting port.

