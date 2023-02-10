Piece Hall Trust CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson DL has described the introduction of apprenticeships into the Halifax business as “one of the best decisions we’ve made”, as firms and education providers across the region continue to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week.

MS Chance-Thompson’s comments come as National Apprenticeship Week hits its 16th year of running.

The Piece Hall CEO added: “There’s a misconception that the heritage sector isn’t accessible for people without a university degree, so we’re really proud to be able to offer an alternative career path in such a rewarding field.

“Introducing apprenticeships into our business has been one of the best decisions we’ve made, as it brings fresh ideas and people who are passionate about their work.”

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson DL with Piece Hall apprentice Chelsea Clegg.

Following its reopening in 2017, The Piece Hall began to look into apprenticeships as a means of “investing in future talent”.

It has since taken on four apprentices on work placements in a range of roles, including hospitality management, digital marketing, customer service and HR.

Calderdale College, based in Halifax, has worked closely with The Piece Hall and other regional firms to recruit apprentices and provide them with employment and development opportunities.

The education provider last year announced its participation in the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, which aims to improve the quality and increase the quantity of apprenticeships in the Leeds City Region, including the Calderdale area, through free skills training and tailored support.

The project is funded by the European Social Fund and managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges.

Claire Williams, head of employer engagement at Calderdale College, said: “When we go out and talk to employers about introducing apprenticeships into their business, we find that we still have a lot of assumptions to contend with. Employers are sceptical about the value apprenticeships can bring, and assume they’re only a good fit for young, unskilled workers.”

Chelsea Clegg, an apprentice at The Piece Hall who is also studying a Level Three HR apprenticeship, noted how she was glad to have chosen the path over studying at university.

She said: “I knew I didn’t want to go to university as at the time that I finished my A-Levels, all of my teaching would be online. Calderdale College gave me lots of support during my application, and I couldn’t be happier that I’ve chosen this path.”

West Yorkshire-based Greenglade Day Nursery and Forest School has taken on over 100 apprentices since it was established in 2003.

Bob Preston, owner of the business, said: “Particularly in early years education, we’re seeing a lot of staff shortages, so apprenticeships are a fantastic way for us to train from within.

“We’ve found that investing in staff from the beginning of their careers means that they’re more likely to stay and progress with the business, rather than looking for work elsewhere.”

Mr Preston also noted the positive relationship the nursery had developed with Calderdale College through the schemes.