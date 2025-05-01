Pignut: Acclaimed Yorkshire restaurant moving to new location and changing name in 'dream come true' move

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom and Laurissa Heywood, the husband and wife team behind of Pignut in Helmsley, have acquired the The Hare at Scawton from its owners Paul and Liz Jackson.

From July, Pignut will relocate to The Hare’s site, which is around five miles away from its current location. The new venture will be known as Pignut & The Hare.

A spokesperson said: “The venue will retain its charm while offering new possibilities for Tom and Laurissa, including on-site accommodation and the chance to become more self-sufficient by growing produce on the surrounding land.”

Tom, Laurissa, Liz and Paul outside the Hare. Picture: Mollie Rose Photography

This move is said to be the culmination of a long-held ambition for Mr Heywood, who once phoned The Hare looking for a job early in his culinary career.

He said: “About eight or nine years ago I remember ringing The Hare asking for a job as I loved everything about the restaurant, and after meeting Paul and Liz I really wanted to work there but they said they had no jobs available and I had to find somewhere else.

“Now I have been given the opportunity to own The Hare and it will be our restaurant. It's a full circle moment and a huge achievement to have such an amazing restaurant and building behind me and Laurissa. We can't wait to get started and see where we can take it.”

Mrs Heywood added: “I am so excited to get started with The Hare, Liz and Paul have been so helpful from the moment they found out we were opening Pignut in Helmsley. Now they have given us this opportunity to own The Hare, it's a really special place and we can't wait to see where it takes us. It really is a dream come true.”

Pignut opened in June 2023 and quickly established itself as one of North Yorkshire’s most exciting fine dining destinations.

The restaurant has earned numerous accolades, including Three AA Rosettes, a recommendation in the Michelin Guide, and recognition as a carbon-neutral business.

The Hare, a 12th-century inn which Paul and Liz Jackson lovingly restored over more than a decade, was named AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year for England in 2021.

Mr and Mrs Jackson said: “While we are still on a high, we have decided to hand over the reins to a younger, hungry, dynamic couple.

“We have loved every minute of our time here. We have met some great people, many of which we have served countless times.

“We’ve built our business to its enviable position from nothing. There have been ups and downs, blood, sweat and tears, and we are immensely proud of our achievements.

“It wasn't necessarily a planned time to move on, but having met Tom and Laurissa a few years ago we instantly thought they would be a great successor to us.

“After their success at Pignut over the past couple of years we thought the time was right. We’ve been to their restaurant and enjoyed their hospitality many times, and we’re 100 per cent sure we have made the right decision in supporting two future giants of the industry to get to where they want to be and at the same time ensure The Hare goes from strength to strength.”

A recent Yorkshire Post food review gave Pignut a glowing five-star review, while a 2020 review of The Hare called it a “truly remarkable destination”.

A spokesperson said all members of The Pignut team will be moving over to the new site, with the new owners retaining the part-time member of staff currently working at The Hare.

Nothing has yet been confirmed in regard to who may take on the lease for the current Pignut building in Helmsley.