Pignut: Helmsley restaurant wins top sustainability award ahead of move to new home

Helmsley restaurant Pignut has been recognised for its environmentally conscious ethos after winning the Sustainability Excellence Award at this year’s Craft Guild of Chefs Awards.

Often dubbed the “Oscars” of the chef world, the annual awards celebrate outstanding talent across the UK hospitality industry — and the Sustainability Excellence category, newly revised for 2025, spotlights businesses driving tangible change in sustainable practices.

Pignut’s win was announced at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday (Jun16).

The restaurant, which opened in 2023, has quickly gained a reputation for its regenerative approach to sourcing, low-waste operations and community partnerships.

Tom Heywood of Pignut with the Sustainability Excellence Award at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards.

Owners Tom and Laurissa Heywood said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have won this award. Being recognised by the Craft Guild of Chefs — especially for something as meaningful as sustainability — is a huge honour. It validates not just our own efforts, but also the values and hard work of everyone we work with, from our growers and suppliers to our team in the kitchen.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do — not as a trend, but as a responsibility. For us, it’s about making thoughtful, long-term decisions that care for the land, the people we work with, and the guests we welcome. We believe restaurants can be a force for good — and that good food should also be good for the planet.”

Pignut was shortlisted for the same award in 2024, making this year’s win a reflection of its continued progress.

The restaurant sources ingredients from small-scale local farms and foraging projects, with strong links to Helmsley Walled Garden, Castle Howard and Otterburn Farm.

Pignut restaurant in Helmsley.

Its menus feature hyper-seasonal produce, its wine list uses refillable bottles, and its interior design incorporates reclaimed materials.

In 2024, the restaurant achieved carbon-neutral certification and joined the 360° Eat Guide for sustainable gastronomy. It has also reduced its energy usage and reliance on ultra-processed ingredients, while developing a social value strategy based on food education, donations and local collaboration.

This latest accolade joins a growing list of honours for Pignut, which include Three AA Rosettes, a Michelin Guide listing, and an Acorn Award for Laurissa recognising her as one of hospitality’s rising stars.

In July, the team will relocate to The Hare in Scawton, where they plan to expand their growing operations on-site and further embed sustainability into the guest experience.