Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals: HICL provides update on investments

The portfolio comprises 50 per cent of HICL's investments in Southmead Hospital and Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals in West Yorkshire and the entire equity interest in four UK LIFT projects and Edinburgh Schools.

The statement added: “The c. £225m consideration includes cash distributions received by HICL since 1 April 2025 and is in line with the company's last audited valuation of the assets as at 31 March 2025.

"The majority of the consideration will be received on completion, with a small non-contingent deferred element of £14m due by 30 June 2026 with the potential to bring this forward.”

HICL Infrastructure, the London-listed infrastructure investment company, revealed it has agreed to dispose of a portfolio of seven UK assets to APG, the largest Dutch pension services provider, for around £225m. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It continued: “The two largest assets in the portfolio sale are the Southmead Hospital and the Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, where HICL will retain 31.25 per cent and 50 per cent shareholdings respectively.

"Both are large UK healthcare assets where the investment manager has worked extensively with the local NHS Trusts over a number of years to progress major capital works programmes to improve facility condition.

"At Southmead Hospital, InfraRed has significantly de-risked the project following the liquidation of Carillion in 2018.”

"Completion of the portfolio sale is expected before 31 December 2025 and is subject to customary third-party consents,” the statement added. “Proceeds from the transaction will be used to fund the company's share buyback programme, including full repayment of the revolving credit facility, and to meet existing investment commitments of c. £110m.”

Mike Bane, HICL Chair, said: "We are pleased to announce another material disposal for the company, which again highlights both the quality of HICL's underlying portfolio and a consistent ability to execute divestments at attractive valuations.

"In the last two years, the company has raised over £725m through disposals, enabling the board to deliver on its capital allocation priorities for the benefit of shareholders."

Edward Hunt, Head of Core Income Funds at InfraRed, said: "This is another important transaction delivered by InfraRed in support of the board's objectives.

"The sale improves key portfolio metrics for HICL and reflects InfraRed's ability to execute highly targeted divestments.