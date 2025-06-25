Pipebots: Yorkshire university develops micro robots to fix water leaks

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tiny robots, called Pipebots, could revolutionise how water infrastructure is managed and help to save some of the three billion litres of water that is lost through leaky pipes every day in England and Wales.

Professor Kirill Horoshenkov, programme director and professor of acoustics at the University of Sheffield, said: “Leaky water pipes are one of the biggest issues facing the water industry, not just here in the UK, but also globally.

“The Pipebots we have developed could revolutionise how we maintain our water infrastructure. The bots would lessen the strain on resources and potentially save the UK economy part of the £4bn lost annually due to utility street works and related disruptions."

The smallest of the robots measures 40mm wide – similar to the size of a toy car. The bots are equipped with tiny, high-spec acoustic sensors and cameras, which enable them to navigate and detect faults freely.

Without the need to dig up roads or pavements, a Pipebot swarm can be placed in a deployment hub and lowered into a water pipe through a hydrant by an engineer. The tiny patrollers will then explore the area, scan for faults, and relay data back to the engineer above ground.