'Pivotal moment' for Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park as new business partnership launches

Real estate developer and investor Scarborough Group International (SGI), which is Sheffield Council’s development partner for the site, has formed a new partnership with Sheffield Technology Parks (STP) aimed at enhancing commercial opportunities at the location.

A spokesperson said: “The partnership seeks to attract and nurture the brightest minds in these key sectors, providing a supportive environment for the exploration, innovation and delivery of ground-breaking solutions to some of society’s biggest health and wellbeing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The initial focus will be on building a supportive business community at Landing Pad, SGI’s dedicated incubation centre for spin-outs, start-ups and scale-ups. This will include the creation of a vibrant business lounge to create a hub for like-minded entrepreneurs to innovate, collaborate and learn from each other.”

The new Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park partnership has been hailed by Tom Wolfenden and Ian Sanderson

The park is already home to sports, research and educational facilities, including the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, iceSheffield, Canon Medical Arena, LivingCare Medical Diagnostic Centre, Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the continued development of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park as we move forward with our ambitious plans to expand the commercial space offerings available and enrich the experience of those choosing to work here," said Ian Sanderson, Estates and Development Consultant at SGI. "Partnering with Sheffield Technology Parks allows us to tap into South Yorkshire’s thriving tech ecosystem, elevating support for our business community and helping to facilitate the ground-breaking research and innovation in sports, health and wellbeing taking place at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park."

CEO of STP, Tom Wolfenden, added: “We want to not only boost the growth prospects and success for the businesses at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, but also strengthen the region’s position as a hub for innovation and technological excellence by attracting national and international organisations to the Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad